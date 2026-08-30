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Real Madrid v Real Sociedad - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Abobakr El Mokadem

Translated by

Mourinho resorts to rotation: sweeping changes in Real Madrid's starting line-up against Malaga

Real Madrid vs Malaga
Real Madrid
Malaga
LaLiga
J. Mourinho
Spain
Portugal

A new task for Real Madrid in La Liga

Real Madrid coach José Mourinho has named his side to face Malaga in La Liga today at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Mourinho leaned on rotation, making five changes to the eleven that started last Wednesday against Real Sociedad.

 Most eye-catching of all is Cucurella, who starts for the first time in a Real Madrid shirt. Rüdiger and Arnold come into the defensive line, Konaté and Dumfries get a rest, and Camavinga replaces Bernardo Silva, who also sits out.

Up front, Brahim Díaz adds real quality alongside the fearsome trio of Vinícius, Mbappé and Bellingham.

You can discuss topics and news in more depth in the "Kooora" forums

Real Madrid's starting line-up was as follows:

Courtois, Arnold, Rüdiger, Huijsen, Cucurella, Camavinga, Valverde, Brahim Díaz, Bellingham, Vinícius and Mbappé.



Coach Juan Funes, meanwhile, sent out Malaga as follows:

Alfonso Herrero, Puga, Recio, Galilea, Rafita, Larrubia, Dotor, Merino, Rafa Rodríguez, Joaquín Muñoz and Chupi.

You can discuss topics and news in more depth in the "Kooora" forums


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