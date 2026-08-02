Trent Alexander-Arnold faces an unexpected shock that could turn his plans upside down. Jose Mourinho has started preparing a tactical surprise that could land the England full-back in real trouble this season.

According to Spanish newspaper "AS", Mourinho is leaning clearly towards handing Denzel Dumfries, the new arrival from Inter Milan, priority in the starting right-back spot. That shift follows the friendly against Fiorentina, where the experiment of fielding two full-backs produced mixed results.

Trent spent a full season with the team, yet recurring injuries stopped him from nailing down an undisputed first-choice role. That opened the door wide for Dumfries to compete hard for the position.

The biggest surprise? Mourinho, a manager who prizes a solid defensive unit, sees Dumfries as the ideal fit for his philosophy. The Dutchman offers better defensive abilities than his English counterpart, giving the team greater balance in difficult matches.

Trent knows his strengths lie in excellent ball control and his knack for linking up with the midfielders. But his limited defensive contribution has become a burden when the team face dangerous wingers, and that leaves him in a tough spot with Mourinho.

Reports suggest the Portuguese coach may use Trent in specific games that demand ball control and attack-building, while Dumfries starts the big encounters that call for defensive solidity.

Implemented, that decision would land Trent in real trouble. He moved to Real Madrid chasing a starting role he has yet to secure, and he could find himself back on the bench for the biggest matches.

The full picture won't become clear until the coming weeks, when the official games begin and Mourinho's final choices emerge. What is clear already: Trent Alexander-Arnold faces the toughest test of his career with the Whites, and his future now hangs by a thread.