José Mourinho is pinning high hopes on the Clásico against Barcelona, which offers Real Madrid the chance to cut the gap with their rivals to three points. Anticipation is building over the Portuguese coach's selection, particularly around where Fede Valverde fits in.

Writing for "Defensa Central", journalist Siro López analysed Mourinho's options. He reckons Valverde should take the right flank, with Brahim Díaz a possibility in midfield if the Uruguayan drops to right-back. That would leave Real Madrid lining up in a 4-4-2.

Where Valverde plays remains up for debate. López would not commit to full-back or midfield, but he leaned towards the right side, backed by a holding pair of Aurélien Tchouaméni and Arda Güler. Swap Güler for Eduardo Camavinga and the side gains extra defensive steel.

Brahim Díaz is the wildcard in Mourinho's thinking. He can operate as a right winger and drift inside, and his dribbling, line-breaking and knack for building attacks all count in his favour.

Those qualities, López believes, make him an important option for the Portuguese coach, even with Vinícius Júnior ready to go.

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Jude Bellingham looks nailed on to start. The rest of the names are scrapping for the remaining midfield berths.

López pointed out that Mourinho may fancy pairing Vinícius with Kylian Mbappé in attack, which makes Diomande the likelier one to drop to the bench. There is also a bolder route: hand Diomande a start ahead of the Brazilian.