Mourinho mocks his player: his muscles are exactly like mine

José Mourinho, Real Madrid's manager, spoke about the idea of holding training camps, praised Jude Bellingham and touched on the situation of Thiago Pitarch, ahead of his side's home fixture against Malaga in the third round of the Spanish league, tomorrow Sunday at the Bernabéu.

Mourinho addressed the training camps during his pre-match press conference: "There are two types of camps: the type you're talking about, where we gather and sleep in a hotel in Valdebebas. As for the camp that matters to me, it's here, in my head. It has nothing to do with sleeping in a hotel, it's here."

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He added: "Sometimes I think, and this saddens me, that all we see (in camps) is warm-up exercises and quick drills. In my other job, there is great focus. That's what matters to me. Sleeping or not depends on the circumstances."

He continued: "We won't sleep today. We have a tactical meeting now, and we eat together. We'll stay together a little longer and then meet in the morning. Espi, Cuquorra and I sleep here, while the rest will go back to their homes."

Bellingham and Pitarch

On the role of the English player Jude Bellingham in the team, Mourinho said: "He's a one-of-a-kind player, and extremely important for the team. He possesses multiple talents, physical, mental and tactical, skill in winning the ball back, a goalscoring ability, and strength in the air. He's a dazzling player."

He went on: "I understand the questions, but I'm very happy with everyone. As I said, we have great players here, and truly great players. The team must work as a complete unit. Real Madrid's fans go to the Bernabéu to watch these players who are capable of changing the course of the match, but they also go to watch a team that plays as a complete unit, and suffers and battles and dominates as a complete unit. I'm the coach of this team, and I'm very impressed with the players I have."

Turning to the young Thiago Pitarch, Mourinho said: "With Arbeloa he put in a great performance in defence. In attack, though, the situation is different, and he faced difficulties. But he handled the players well. There isn't a single player in Castilla I don't like. Thiago has shown that he is no longer suited to playing with Castilla. I'm very impressed with him. He's part of this group of 21 players."

He continued: "We have Arribas, Ceria, Cestero, and two goalkeepers on the bench due to the lack of available options. When (Pitarch) is ready, he'll join the team and get a chance to play.. I always tell him that his leg muscles are exactly like mine, and he must work on strengthening them with hard training."

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