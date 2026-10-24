Jose Mourinho, the Real Madrid manager, spoke about the clash with Barcelona tomorrow, Sunday, in the 10th round of the Spanish league.

Mourinho said, in the press conference for the match: "We are going through a good period, we are playing well and scoring goals, but what we have done previously counts for nothing in the Clasico, and it will have no impact. It is a completely different match."

On whether Barcelona's 4-0 defeat to Paris offered any clues, he added: "I do not think that a defeat in a single match will change the team's psychological state or its level of self-confidence. Likewise, it would not have changed my state either had we lost to Leipzig by a score of 1-4."

Would he draw up a special plan to stop Lamine Yamal? Mourinho answered: "All of Barcelona's players are good, and the same applies to Real Madrid. He is a great player, and great players must be respected. But there is a difference between respecting an opponent and changing your plans and tactical structures and abandoning your identity. We will not do that, neither against him nor against any other player who possesses such exceptional quality."

Pressed for his opinion on Barcelona coach Hansi Flick, "the Special One" replied: "I do not understand the questions related to opponents. He is a great coach and does excellent work. What do you want me to say?"