Mourinho have seen enough and want to offload two Real Madrid players as quickly as possible

José Mourinho no longer needs to see two players return at Real Madrid, The Athletic report. They are Raúl Asencio and Andriy Lunin.

Real Madrid had already allowed Asencio to leave last summer. The Spanish defender turned down offers from Galatasaray and clubs in England.

He had hoped to prove himself under the returning Mourinho, but that has not happened, partly because he suffered a serious injury in pre-season.

A stress fracture in his right shin will keep the 23-year-old defender out for months. Marca reported that he may not return until the start of 2027, as he only underwent surgery last week.

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Meanwhile, Lunin still got regular minutes in recent years, partly because of Thibaut Courtois' many injuries. The Ukrainian goalkeeper has already made more than seventy appearances for Real Madrid.

Now Courtois is fully fit and Mourinho is not convinced by his second-choice goalkeeper. The Portuguese manager does not see him as the intended number one for the future. He could leave in the winter transfer window.