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Real Madrid head coach José Mourinho has made a striking statement about his players after revealing the extent of the fatigue the team are suffering because of fixture congestion and travel conditions. He said some of his players hide their physical struggles so they can play and give their best.

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Portuguese newspaper A Bola reports that Mourinho opened up on his side's struggles at his press conference ahead of the Champions League clash with Dutch outfit PSV Eindhoven. He looked back at what his players went through in their last match against Celta Vigo, when there was barely any time to prepare or travel.

"The travel conditions, the lack of training and meeting up for the first time just one day before the match. Fortunately, I have players who are good liars, the kind who tell me they are in their best shape to play even when they are not," the Portuguese coach said.

He added: "I love them, but they say they are fully fit even when they are struggling. In the final minutes and in stoppage time, everyone was exhausted, but they played with great spirit. In normal circumstances, you don't win games like that."

Mourinho hailed his players' spirit. The win over Celta Vigo, he said, was more than a positive result: it was proof of the group's determination and their ability to overcome difficult circumstances.

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Every player deserves credit, he stressed, including those who hid their fatigue and gave everything to help the team pick up the points.

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Jude Bellingham's development also came up, with Mourinho praising the midfielder's leadership and maturity on the pitch despite his youth.

The English midfielder has a winner's mentality, he said, and always makes a point of showing his desire to win. He's a leader on the pitch with a special personality.

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Mourinho didn't stop at Real Madrid's situation. He also addressed how modern football has changed amid the growing number of matches and the evolution of physical preparation and training methods.

Managing physical workloads now relies on far more advanced tools, data and technical staff than in previous generations, he explained. He insisted the game has changed enormously and that coaches must adapt to its new reality.

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His remarks came amid renewed debate over the physical toll of a congested fixture schedule, particularly after injuries to Harry Kane and Désiré Doué raised questions about players' ability to cope with the growing demands.