José Mourinho has found a quick fix for the defensive crisis that had been troubling him in the days before Real Madrid face Villarreal in La Liga.

According to "Marca", Ghanaian Castilla defender Oscar Nasi trained with Real Madrid today, where Mourinho took the team's second session of the week.

Nasi is a genuine option to make the squad for Saturday's clash with Villarreal in La Liga.

Mourinho's problems at the back run deep. Huijsen is suspended, Asensio is injured, Konaté is nursing a bruise, and Militão is still recovering. The pile-up forced a search for players to patch up a stretched defensive line before Saturday's game at the Santiago Bernabéu.

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Konaté is making progress, and Tchouaméni is back in the frame at Valdebebas as a possible partner for Rüdiger against Villarreal. Even so, Mourinho needs more, and those reinforcements will come from Castilla.

Nasi stands out among the coach's candidates, with Mario Rivas and Juan Martínez also in the mix.

At 21, Castilla's most recent summer signing from Granada has shone with the reserves and become a fixture in Julián López de Lerma's defence.

He has played in all six of Castilla's matches, starting five of them.

Last Friday, he was one of the reserves' best performers against Atlético Madrid at the Alfredo Di Stéfano stadium. Mourinho was in the stands and will have watched him closely.

Nasi played 37 matches in the second division last season. His market value, according to the latest Transfermarkt figures, is two million euros, more than his transfer value, and he looks a bright prospect for the club's future. The first team is the obvious next step.

This won't be his first training session under Mourinho, but with the defence stretched so thin, this one matters more. He could be one of the fresh faces in the squad against Villarreal.