Vinicius Junior's injury could prove to be a turning point in Diomande's career with Real Madrid. The Brazilian's expected absence from the Clasico has opened the door for the Ivorian to claim a starting place in Jose Mourinho's plans, and after that impressive display against Villarreal, Diomande now has a golden chance to show he can make the difference on the big occasions.

Against Villarreal he was outstanding, crowning the night with a goal he had waited a long time for. He has the pace, the dribbling and the knack for creating space that Real Madrid need to sharpen their attacking threat without Vinicius.

Speaking to Real Madrid's television channel, the player said he had been eagerly waiting to score his first goal, explaining that he decided to control the ball, then turn and shoot quickly, which produced the goal he had been anticipating, according to the Spanish newspaper "AS".

None of that brilliance was an accident. He went into the match averaging 4.86 successful dribbles per game and a strong record in attacking duels. Against Villarreal he kept unsettling the defence with his movement and his feet, carving out space and chances for Kylian Mbappe, and handing Real Madrid's attack more variety and unpredictability.

Next up is Roma in the Champions League, with Vinicius available. That leaves Mourinho an important decision on how to use the Ivorian's qualities: another start against Sevilla, or a role on the left wing in the Clasico.

Diomande said he was hugely excited to take part in the Champions League, describing playing in the competition as a dream every child has, and expressing his gratitude at experiencing it in a Real Madrid shirt.

Everyone is waiting on news of Vinicius ahead of the Clasico. For Diomande, the timing could hardly be better. Prove you are more than a temporary stand-in, offer Mourinho attacking solutions nobody else does, and the starting place might still be yours once the Brazilian is back.