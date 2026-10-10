Mourinho delivers another blow to Diaz and Diomande, and settles Valverde's situation

Real Madrid face an important clash with Villarreal this Saturday evening in La Liga, a match in which the Spanish giants will be looking to restore their balance and dispel the doubts surrounding their level, as well as avoiding a widening of the gap with Barcelona, who face Getafe earlier in the day at the Camp Nou.









Spanish newspaper "Mundo Deportivo" reckon Jose Mourinho will go with a competitive starting line-up led by Thibaut Courtois in goal. Marc Cucurella and Denzel Dumfries take the flanks in front of him, with Antonio Rudiger and Ibrahima Konate in the heart of the defence.

Knee pain had put Konate's involvement in doubt. He eventually joined the squad, and the expectation is that he starts.

Aurelien Tchouameni should take up his usual role in midfield alongside Bernardo Silva, who saw little action for Portugal during the international break and could add another dimension to the team's passing and collective play.

Further forward, Jude Bellingham is expected to operate behind the striker, with Vinicius Junior on the left and Kylian Mbappe through the middle. Arda Guler looks set for the right flank.

That expected line-up leaves Federico Valverde on the bench as a precautionary measure. Yan Diomande won't start either, despite joining Real Madrid this summer from Leipzig for 146 million euros. Morocco's Brahim Diaz is also likely to be among the substitutes.

Real Madrid's expected line-up against Villarreal

Goalkeeper: Courtois.

Defence: Cucurella, Konate, Rudiger, Dumfries.

Midfield: Tchouameni, Bernardo Silva, Bellingham.

Attack: Vinicius Junior, Arda Guler, Mbappe.