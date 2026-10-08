Kylian Mbappé is once again suffering from knee problems, and Vinícius Júnior is still searching for his best physical and sporting level. Jude Bellingham, meanwhile, has rediscovered his usual form to become the most consistent player in Real Madrid's attack.

That attacking trio remains the great hope of coach José Mourinho at Real Madrid, but Bellingham is the one delivering the most consistent performances right now, according to the newspaper "Marca".

None of this plays down his two teammates at the Spanish side. The season is still in its early stages and both will have a major role to play. But in a team still searching for its rhythm, Bellingham is already standing out, and he's doing so in Madrid and with the England national team.

At least that is what the numbers show. The midfielder has scored three goals and provided two assists in eight official matches with Real Madrid, and his output does not stop there: his passing accuracy sits at 91%, he has recovered the ball 52 times, won 52 of 84 one-on-one duels and provided 12 key passes at this early stage of the season.

Next matches RMA LaLiga 15:00 VIL

Mourinho brings out his full potential





One of the keys to Bellingham's recovery lies in the position Mourinho has handed him. The Portuguese coach uses Bellingham as an attacking midfielder in his 4-2-3-1, close to goal with the freedom to move between the lines.

The strategy aims to recover one of the main strengths the England player showed in his first season at Real Madrid: his ability to position himself inside the penalty area and make decisions.

Back then, Bellingham scored 23 goals and provided 13 assists, numbers that earned him third place in the Ballon d'Or.

Then his responsibilities in midfield grew, he hit physical problems, and his attacking impact declined across a difficult season. Now it seems Mourinho has found a way to restore some of that freedom.

Bellingham will still carry out his defensive duties and his role in building attacks, but his main position is now more advanced. From there he can make better use of his movement, his dribbling and his knack for turning up inside the penalty area.





What if it is all about Bellingham?





With England, the plan is different but the idea is similar. Coach Thomas Tuchel wants to exploit Bellingham's versatility across multiple positions, even trying him as an out-and-out striker.

The England coaching staff also want a more flexible team that gives players the freedom to switch positions. That was clear against Croatia, where Bellingham contributed to four of England's seven goals: he scored one and set up three others.

Among those who praised him most was Manchester United legend Roy Keane. The former midfielder highlighted Bellingham's skill on the ball but focused in particular on his huge effort off it and his ability to inspire those around him.

He told ITV: "He could become one of the best players of all time". The comment reflects the esteem Bellingham enjoys in England. He is no longer just a young star at Real Madrid but one of the leaders of the national team, a side looking to build its future around him. In Madrid, the feeling is not much different.



