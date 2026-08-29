Fenerbahce have parted ways with Sofyan Amrabat. The Turkish club confirmed on Saturday evening that they had torn up the Moroccan's contract by mutual consent.

Fenerbahce's account on X stated: "Sofyan Amrabat, who joined the ranks of our team during the 2024-2025 season, has agreed with the club by mutual consent to end his contract."

"We wish Sofyan Amrabat all the best and success in the next stage of his career," the club added.

His next move looks set. According to the Tribuna website, citing transfer market expert Matteo Moretto, Ajax Amsterdam have reached a verbal agreement to sign him on a free transfer.

Amrabat has agreed personal terms with Ajax in a deal strongly backed by sporting director Jordi Cruyff, and the Dutch club are now working to complete the paperwork.

The midfielder first joined Fenerbahce in 2024 and spent part of last season on loan at Real Betis.

His CV also includes spells at Fiorentina, Manchester United, Hellas Verona, Feyenoord and Utrecht, alongside 69 international appearances for Morocco.

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