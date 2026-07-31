The agent of Morocco's Abdessamad Ezzalzouli, the Real Betis star, has revealed the truth about negotiations with Roma during the ongoing summer transfer window.

Reports had linked the 24-year-old Moroccan with a move to Roma, despite his Betis contract running until the summer of 2029.

The newspaper "Sport" published comments from Alejandro Camaño, the player's agent, given to 365Scores: "The player's decision has already been taken. Ezzalzouli will stay in Spain, and there was nothing with Roma."

Roma wanted the player. What they wouldn't do was meet the financial demands, with the Andalusian club refusing to sell their Moroccan star for less than 50 million euros.

That figure sits very close to the release clause in the player's contract, which stands at 60 million euros.

Barcelona were watching closely for any sign of Ezzalzouli's departure. Having sold the player in 2023, the Catalan club retained around 20% of the value of any future sale.

Sport noted: "Had the transfer of Ezzalzouli to Roma gone through, Barcelona could have received between 10 and 15 million euros, but all indications confirm that the situation will remain as it is."

Last season was the best of Ezzalzouli's career in both numbers and level. He played 43 official matches for Real Betis, scoring 15 goals and providing 13 assists. Yet he couldn't finish it as he'd have wanted, after ligament damage to his right knee, suffered a few days before the start of the 2026 World Cup in the friendly between Morocco and Norway, ruled him out of the tournament.

The Moroccan also knows the coming season will be an exceptional one for Real Betis, who will take part in the Champions League.