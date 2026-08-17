Morocco star comments on his serious injury

Morocco's Youssef Belammari, the Al-Ahly star, has spoken out on the serious injury he suffered with the Red Giant.

The left-back faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines after rupturing a cruciate ligament in his knee.

Al-Ahly moved quickly to cover Belammari's absence, signing Petrojet left-back Tawfik Mohamed.

Belammari wrote on his Instagram account: "Praise be to God in all circumstances, and God has ordained and done what He willed."

He continued: "Today I am going through one of the most difficult moments of my career, but I have faith in God's decree and destiny, and I also believe that every ordeal carries within it a lesson and a new beginning."

"Injury is part of football, and this period may be difficult and long, but I will handle it with all patience and determination, and I will do everything I can to return in the best possible condition," he added.

The full-back noted: "I thank from the bottom of my heart everyone who asked about me, and everyone who reached out and supported me with a word or a prayer. Your support means a great deal to me, and I will never forget it."

He stressed: "I promise you that I will fight every day, and I will work with all my strength during the rehabilitation period to return to the pitch stronger and more determined, God willing. Thank you to the Moroccan fans and the Al-Ahly fans for your love and constant support. Your prayers for me, and what is to come, God willing, will be more beautiful."

Belammari joined Al-Ahly in the last winter transfer window from Raja Casablanca.

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