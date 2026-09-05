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Mohamed Mansi

Translated by

Morocco star admits: I cannot be compared to Messi

VfB Stuttgart vs FC Koeln
VfB Stuttgart
FC Koeln
Bundesliga
B. El Khannouss
L. Messi
Germany
Morocco
Argentina

Morocco's Bilal El Khannouss, the Stuttgart star, has refused to draw a comparison between himself and Argentina legend Lionel Messi.

El Khannouss featured in Stuttgart's 4-1 win over Cologne in the second round of the German league, scoring in the 39th minute.

His finish sparked comparisons after the final whistle, with some likening it to one of Messi's goals.

Speaking in remarks published by YSscores, El Khannouss said: "I cannot be compared to Messi. No player can be compared to Messi."

He added: "Stuttgart is the best place for me to develop as a player. We are playing in the Champions League."

Champions League
VfB Stuttgart crest
VfB Stuttgart
VFB
Viking crest
Viking
VIK
Bundesliga
FC Koeln crest
FC Koeln
KOE
Werder Bremen crest
Werder Bremen
SVW

"During my short career, I have played almost everything, and the only thing I am missing is the Champions League. So I am in the right place here," he continued.

He pointed out: "It's true, I received offers, but they were not the right choice for me. When I arrived at Stuttgart, we set out a plan spanning two seasons. I want to perform well and secure a place for myself in the starting line-up."

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