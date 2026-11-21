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The renewal of the standing committees of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), announced after the General Assembly held on Saturday in the Nigerian capital Abuja, has produced a Moroccan presence on four different committees.

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CAF have handed four Moroccan figures roles linked to club competitions, football development and youth categories, strengthening the kingdom's presence within the continental body's structures. Fouzi Lekjaa, however, has left the Finance Committee under the new line-up.

According to Moroccan website Hespress, the document setting out the eight new standing committees places Abdellatif El Moqtarid on the Interclub Competitions Committee. Chaired by Ghana's Kurt Okraku, it oversees the continental club tournaments.

Taha Mansouri will chair the Futsal and Beach Soccer Development Committee, Fathi Jamal joins the Technical Development Committee as a member, and Azzeddine Yacoubi takes a seat on the Youth Committee, which is responsible for age-group competitions and programmes.

Mansouri's appointment stands out as one of the most prominent posts secured by Moroccan officials in the new line-up, given the matters his committee will oversee. Interest is growing across Africa in broadening participation in futsal and beach soccer and developing their competitions. There's also a push to strengthen training programmes and raise the technical level of the national teams and clubs taking part in continental tournaments.

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Jamal will sit on the Technical Development Committee, chaired by Cameroon's Samuel Eto'o, the former Barcelona and Inter Milan star. Its members come from a range of African football federations.

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That committee carries real weight. Its brief covers developing the technical side of the game and drawing on expertise from within the continent, all in support of efforts to raise the standard of African football and improve its technical framework.

Yacoubi, meanwhile, will represent Morocco on the Youth Committee, chaired by Mozambique's Feizal Sidat, with Uganda's Moses Magogo serving as vice-chairman. It handles competitions and programmes for the under-23, under-20 and under-17 age groups. These sectors form one of the pillars of continental work to develop young talent and give emerging players more chances to gain experience and play in international competitions.

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Lekjaa's exit from the Finance Committee was one of the most notable changes to Moroccan representation. Morocco's presence has shifted to four other portfolios, reflecting the new distribution of responsibilities within the structures of the Confederation of African Football.