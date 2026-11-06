Morocco on alert: surprise Spanish threat to withdraw from hosting the 2030 World Cup

Alberto Núñez Feijóo, leader of Spain's People's Party and candidate in the general election set for 29 November, has thrown down the gauntlet over the 2030 World Cup final. He would push for Spain to withdraw from organising the tournament altogether if the final is not played on Spanish soil.

Spain, Portugal and Morocco will host the 2030 World Cup finals, with celebratory matches in Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay marking 100 years since the tournament began.

Both Spain and Morocco want the showpiece. Each insists on staging it at home, and FIFA has yet to settle the matter.

Speaking to the programme "El Chiringuito", Feijóo stressed that Spain is the natural home for the 2030 final, calling the case "fair, appropriate and indisputable".

As highlighted by the Spanish newspaper "Marca", he said: "Where should the 2030 World Cup final be held? Where it is fair, appropriate and indisputable, in Spain".

The People's Party leader built his case on three pillars, explaining: "Firstly, because Spain is capable of organising any sporting event successfully, and we have proven that. Secondly, because Spain and Portugal were the host nations in the World Cup organisation bid, before Morocco was invited later. And thirdly, because Spain is the number one power in the world, and holder of the latest World Cup title for both men and women".

He did not stop at demanding the final. Should he take over the Spanish premiership, his position sharpens even further: "Spain must host the World Cup final, and if it does not host it, then from my point of view, Spain should not take part in organising the World Cup".

Asked directly whether he would pull Spain out of organising the tournament, were he to reach the Moncloa Palace and the final go to Morocco, Feijóo answered without hesitation: "Yes, the answer is yes".