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Morocco refuse to accept the Court of Arbitration for Sport's decision to declare Senegal winners of the 2026 Africa Cup of Nations. The Moroccan football federation (FRMF) announced on Tuesday that they will appeal.

Senegal beat Morocco in a tense Africa Cup of Nations final in Rabat on 18 January. Pape Gueye scored the only goal in extra time.

Late in normal time, a Senegal goal was ruled out, before Morocco were awarded a penalty in stoppage time. Senegal's players were so angered by those decisions that they walked off the pitch.

They returned from the dressing room shortly afterwards to finish the match, but Brahim Díaz missed the penalty with a Panenka. Senegal went on to win after extra time. The Confederation of African Football (CAF) later ruled that leaving the pitch broke the rules and declared Morocco champions.

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Senegal disagreed, leaving CAS to settle the matter. On Tuesday, CAS ruled that Senegal were the rightful winners of the Africa Cup of Nations after all. The Moroccan football federation, however, has raised serious questions about the "integrity and credibility of the arbitration process".

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German arbitrator Ulrich Haas, who handled the case for CAS, is said to have had contact with Abdoulaye Fall, president of the Senegalese football federation, 48 hours before the ruling. Morocco consider that suspicious.

The federation also argues that CAS failed to consider the rules set by the International Football Association Board (IFAB) and FIFA. It says Senegal's players walking off the pitch during the Africa Cup of Nations final should be enough to award Morocco the title if those rules are applied.

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"The Royal Moroccan Football Federation therefore confirms its intention to use all available legal avenues to appeal against the CAS ruling," the statement concludes.

The Swiss Federal Supreme Court will hear the appeal but will not reconsider the entire case. It can overturn a CAS ruling only if there has been a serious legal or procedural failing, for example if an arbitrator's independence has been compromised. The alleged contact between Haas and the Senegalese federation president could therefore matter. Morocco, though, appear unlikely to win their appeal.