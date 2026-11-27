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Ajax beat FC Thun convincingly on Thursday evening. They brushed aside the Swiss strugglers with ease, and the Johan Cruijff ArenA crowd saw two spectacular goals.

Rayane Bounida and Steven Berghuis both scored in stunning fashion. Bounida struck a beautiful free-kick for his second of the evening.

Berghuis combined neatly with striker Marcos Leonardo before finishing with a sublime chip from outside the box. The substitute scored Ajax's fourth and final goal.

The morning papers praised standout performer Bounida but also focused on Leonardo. The hugely expensive Brazilian has struggled since arriving in Amsterdam but impressed on Thursday.

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The striker was desperate for a goal and got one, though he again had enough chances to score more. Even so, the press were pleased with Leonardo.

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De Volkskrant in particular focuses on the forward's performance. "The joy and relief of the striker, his team-mates and the crowd added a cheerful note to a carefree evening for Ajax," it writes. Leonardo's joy after his goal stood out, as did that of the whole team.

"It was infectious joy to watch after that goal from Marcos Leonardo, a striker for whom saying he was desperate for a goal would be an understatement."

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"Leonardo is a striker who is often in the right place, but somehow he comes across as a bit clumsy. Now we wait to see whether the classic ketchup bottle story holds true for the Brazilian."

"He jogged calmly to the corner and eagerly accepted a standing reception, as his team-mates came over one by one to congratulate him. At half-time, on his way to the dressing room, he murmured a prayer with his eyes turned to the sky," journalist Willem Vissers noted.

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"Leonardo began the match with another miss, but the Brazilian recovered and played reasonably well," according to Algemeen Dagblad. "Though it was also hard to play poorly against FC Thun."