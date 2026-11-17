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Francesco Camarda is all but certain to leave AC Milan on loan in January after a particularly difficult and disappointing first half of the season. Will the 2008-born player stay in Italy or move abroad? Fabrizio Romano and Matteo Moretto have the latest:

“Barring a dramatic change of circumstances, Camarda will leave on loan in January to play. He has had limited opportunities at the start of the season. It is only right that Camarda should have more time to develop. He has scored for the Under-21s, too: the signs are there. There has been a lot of talk about Genoa, but that does not appear to be such a strong possibility. There will be a queue for him in January, though.”

"There are many clubs already positioning themselves. The player will make a decision in agreement with AC Milan. We have been saying it for some time: AC Milan want a striker in January, and that is absolutely confirmed. The search for a striker would lead Camarda to find a way to get regular playing time elsewhere. I would not rule out Camarda going on loan abroad. A move abroad could give him playing time, a project that offers him regular opportunities, importance and minutes on the pitch. The player is extremely hungry; he wants to prove himself and score goals. But as things stand, Genoa does not appear to be such a strong possibility.”