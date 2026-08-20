Moreira: "Playing for AC Milan means winning trophies, arriving was a shock"

Speaking to AC Milan's official channels, the Rossoneri's latest summer signing Diego Moreira said:





Moreira on joining AC Milan

"I was a little shocked because playing for AC Milan means winning trophies and being part of a club with a glorious history, one where so many great champions have played. AC Milan are a great club with certain expectations and this is the right time for me to come here."





Moreira on his objectives

"It is not possible to achieve any objective except through teamwork. I will give everything for my team-mates on the pitch and in training, trying to make our fans happy. For me it is important to be happy and I will try to achieve our objectives, win the league title and everything it will be possible to win."





Moreira introduces himself to the fans





"People see me on social media, where I am always laughing and dancing, but that does not mean I am always like that. I know very well when it is time to work. I know what I want from my life and my career, I know what is necessary to succeed and achieve my objectives. People have to understand that I am a likeable person, but I know when it is time to be focused, I know how to give everything on the pitch for my team-mates and the fans. That will never change, it is part of me. I know what I want and where I want to get to. I know what I have to do and I will do it. It depends on yourself: it is important to find within yourself that animal instinct that allows you to grow. I have it inside me. If you are not the one who wants something, you can ask anyone for help, but nothing will change."





Moreira describes himself

"I am always smiling, I am always happy and I try to cheer people up. Joy is the best word to describe myself. It is the mix of cultures and my roots that makes me the person I am."





Moreira and the importance of his family

"My family always tell me I was born with a ball at my feet. I am happy about that, but neither my father nor my grandfather pushed me to play football. No one forced me, no one told me what to do. The only thing I do is play football and enjoy myself. My father played football too, he had his career and left his mark. My mother is very important to me and has a role in my life that no one else could fill. She gives me everything and has always done everything for me."





Moreira and his passion for music and fashion

"I listen to music at every moment of the day. When I go to training or to a match and also when I am at home alone. Music is important, it makes me happy. Sometimes I can be sad, but listening to music changes my mood and makes me want to sing and dance. It is part of me. I really love breakdancing. I have been dancing since I was a child, I did it for a long time but then I had to choose between dancing and football and I think I made the right choice. I am very happy with my choice. Milan is the fashion capital. If I go out for dinner or shopping, I like to dress well and feel comfortable and fashionable. For me it is important to wear the right clothes. I am a simple guy."