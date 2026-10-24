Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets

This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
Real Madrid v Sevilla FC - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Andreas Koenigl
Translated by

More than 150 goals! Will Real Madrid and Jose Mourinho soon have a new super-striker?

LaLiga
Real Madrid
Real Madrid U19
E. Alves

Kylian Mbappe is scoring at will at the moment – and Real Madrid could soon have another striker with an eye for goal in their squad: the son of a club legend.

Enzo Alves, son of former top star Marcelo, signed his first professional contract with the Royals only in January. According to as, the 17-year-old could now move closer to the first team.

"The path to the first team is becoming ever clearer," the newspaper wrote in its headline. The attacking player could now get his first taste of coach Jose Mourinho's team.

Alves is considered one of the biggest talents at Real and in Spanish football. Last season, aged just 15, he made his debut for the U19s, Juvenil A, and immediately scored in the derby against Atletico.

Under Alvaro Arbeloa, who is now on the touchline at Fulham in the Premier League, he has also played for Real Madrid Castilla, the Royals' reserve team. He is close to the 200-goal mark for Real's youth teams.

Competition from Endrick and Carlos Espi alongside Mbappe means minutes under Mourinho won't come easily. But Endrick in particular could leave as early as January.

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Follow GOAL on Google