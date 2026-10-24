More than 150 goals! Will Real Madrid and Jose Mourinho soon have a new super-striker?

Enzo Alves, son of former top star Marcelo, signed his first professional contract with the Royals only in January. According to as, the 17-year-old could now move closer to the first team.

"The path to the first team is becoming ever clearer," the newspaper wrote in its headline. The attacking player could now get his first taste of coach Jose Mourinho's team.

Alves is considered one of the biggest talents at Real and in Spanish football. Last season, aged just 15, he made his debut for the U19s, Juvenil A, and immediately scored in the derby against Atletico.

Under Alvaro Arbeloa, who is now on the touchline at Fulham in the Premier League, he has also played for Real Madrid Castilla, the Royals' reserve team. He is close to the 200-goal mark for Real's youth teams.

Competition from Endrick and Carlos Espi alongside Mbappe means minutes under Mourinho won't come easily. But Endrick in particular could leave as early as January.