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Sevilla FC v FC Barcelona - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Abdelmawgood Samir
Translated by

"More.. more".. Yamal fires up the Sevilla stands

Sevilla vs Barcelona
Sevilla
Barcelona
LaLiga
L. Yamal
Spain

What's the story?

Lamine Yamal clashed with the opposition support once again during Barcelona's meeting with Sevilla. Stung by the jeers aimed at him in the first half, he turned to the stands and gestured with both hands, urging them to sing louder.

Two moments inside two minutes had already lit the fuse. First came Yamal's tumble near the box with the score at 1-1, roughly half an hour in, when the referee waved play on. Refereeing expert Iturralde González reckoned the contact came outside the penalty area.

Moments later, a wayward shot brought a fresh wave of jeers raining down. The young winger fired back, both hands raised towards the home end, a clear invitation for the crowd to keep the abuse coming.

Several Sevilla players stepped in to cool things down. Captain Suazo and Kochorashvili were among those trying to defuse the tension and stop it boiling over, in an atmosphere charged with passion and edge but still within the normal bounds of the game.

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