More headaches for Anthony Correia: FC Utrecht lose friendly 0-4

FC Utrecht took on Almere City in a friendly at Sportpark Zoudenbalch on Monday afternoon. Anthony Correia's side were thrashed 0-4.

Algemeen Dagblad first reported the news and also revealed which players featured for FC Utrecht on Monday afternoon.

For the Domstedelingen, new signing Sergio Padt started in goal. The five-man defence, from left to right, featured Viggo Plantinga, Jakov Medic, Guus Offerhaus, Neville Ogidi Nwankwo and Nordin Amrabat.

Further forward, FC Utrecht lined up with Ferdinand Pohl and Yoann Cathline in midfield. Correia picked Angel Alarcon, Adrian Blake and Sem van Duijn up front.

AD reported that FC Utrecht trailed 0-1 at half-time. Correia then sent on more players from Jong FC Utrecht in the second half and the score climbed to 0-4.

At the ground, journalist Marco Gerling said that Padt, Nwankwo and Offerhaus played a good match.

Things have started badly for FC Utrecht in the VriendenLoterij Eredivisie this season. The club sit 15th with 4 points from 7 matches. On Sunday, Correia's men were beaten 5-0 at De Kuip.