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Stuttgart could have struck a good deal for the 19-year-old, but an injury has scuppered their plans.

Mirza Catovic's serious injury reportedly means Barcelona's obligation to buy the Stuttgart loanee can no longer be triggered this season. According to Bild, the 19-year-old cannot now make enough appearances or play enough minutes by the summer to trigger a permanent move to the Catalan club. Catovic fractured his fibula on Saturday while playing for Barcelona's second team against Espanyol's reserves in Spain's fourth tier and faces around four months out. His syndesmosis ligament was also affected. Barcelona said on Wednesday that Catovic had already undergone the necessary operation.

With Catovic under contract until 2029, Stuttgart must therefore write off the €3.5 million fee attached to the obligation to buy that the two clubs negotiated last summer . Before his loan, Catovic played only for Stuttgart's second team in the 3. Liga. He was in coach Sebastian Hoeneß's first-team matchday squad several times but never played.

Catovic has made nine competitive appearances for FC Barcelona Atletic this season. He was sent off after receiving a second yellow card on his first start in September. Despite that, he secured a regular place in defensive midfield under coach Juliano Belletti, the Brazilian former Barcelona player.

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Catovic has made three appearances for Germany's Under-20 national team. His club future is unclear after the serious injury. Meanwhile, another youngster, Yannik Spalt, has broken through at Stuttgart in Catovic's holding-midfield position.