The framework agreement for Leonard's return has remained unchanged since the start of July. In exchange for the 35-year-old small forward, the Canadians are sending a huge overall package to the west coast of the USA.

The LA Clippers will receive Brandon Ingram, Gradey Dick, two unprotected first-round draft picks, the right to a pick swap and two second-round picks for their key player.

Months passed before the trade could be completed, not because either franchise hesitated in negotiations but because of legal investigations by the league. The review focused on a possible unlawful circumvention of the salary cap regulations by the Clippers and the player. The sanctions imposed varied greatly for those involved.

Leonard himself got off lightly with a fine of 700,000 US dollars. The organisation from Los Angeles took a far bigger hit. Among other things, the NBA handed Clippers owner Steve Ballmer a one-year suspension.

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Kawhi Leonard led Toronto to the only title in their NBA history

Originally, the Californians' leadership had announced that they would take legal action against the punishment. Last Sunday brought the U-turn: Ballmer publicly declared that he would refrain from legal steps and that the franchise instead wanted to look forward. That cleared the way for the trade to be finalised.

On the court, the Toronto Raptors hope the move can deliver the decisive leap in quality. Last season, the team were edged out 4-3 by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round of the play-offs.

Now Leonard returns as a familiar face. The All-Star already played for Toronto in the 2018/19 season and shaped the most successful chapter in the club's history to date: as Finals MVP, he led the team to their first and so far only NBA championship before joining the Clippers the following summer.