Mohamed Noor: Donis's decision will destroy this player!

Mohammed Noor has warned over the future of Abdullah Al-Hamdan with Saudi Arabia. The former Saudi national team star criticised Greek coach Georgios Donis for leaving Al-Hamdan out of the starting line-up, arguing the decision could damage the psychological state of a striker who has endured a difficult spell since the match against Kuwait.

Speaking on the programme "Nadina", Noor insisted Al-Hamdan needs psychological support and a chance to rebuild his confidence, particularly after the intense pressure that followed the Kuwait match. Handling him at this stage, he stressed, demands real care.

The former Al-Ittihad star had expected Al-Hamdan to start against Oman alongside Firas Al-Buraikan. Such a choice, he felt, would have handed the striker a fresh opportunity to prove himself and drive Saudi Arabia's campaign in the Arabian Gulf Cup "Gulf 27".

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Dropping Al-Hamdan from the starting line-up could deepen his suffering, Noor pointed out, given the criticism he has faced recently. The player needs confidence, not more pressure at a sensitive point in the tournament.

Good psychological management matters here, Noor argued. Saudi Arabia's options at centre-forward are limited, and that leaves no room to give up on any player without weighing his circumstances and morale.

He closed by noting that Saudi Arabia have only three Saudi strikers: Firas Al-Buraikan, Abdullah Al-Hamdan and Abdullah Al-Salem. Keeping every attacking option sharp, then, becomes a necessity for Donis before the campaign continues.