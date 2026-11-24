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Milan have suffered a fresh blow ahead of their upcoming European and domestic fixtures after Croatian midfielder Luka Modric picked up an injury.

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Sky Sport Italia revealed that Modric has a muscle strain in his right rectus femoris. It rules him out of Milan's trip to Greece to face Olympiacos in the Europa League next Thursday, 26 November.

Early assessments also make the Croatian star a serious doubt for Monday's meeting with Cagliari on 30 November, in round 13 of Serie A. Portuguese coach Ruben Amorim and his staff won't risk him until they're sure he's fully recovered. They don't want to aggravate the injury and lose him for even longer.

That points to Parma at San Siro on 6 December as a possible return date for the 2018 Ballon d'Or winner. If his recovery goes to plan, he's expected to be available again before that fixture.

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Losing Modric is a real blow for Milan. The former Real Madrid man still produces influential performances at 41, and he's become one of the players the team rely on to organise their play and control the tempo of matches.

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Serie A statistics for the 2026-2027 season show Modric has made 12 appearances for Milan, nine of them starts, for a total of 836 minutes. He has two assists, his only goal contributions, and is yet to score in the competition.

His numbers in possession tell the story. He's completed 713 passes in Serie A at 92% accuracy, created nine chances and won the ball back 57 times. Those figures show how much Milan lean on him to link the lines and keep the ball.

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Across all competitions, fbref has him on 14 appearances for Milan this season, 12 in Serie A and two in the Europa League, for a total of 892 minutes. He has two assists and no goals.

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Modric played the full 90 minutes in last Sunday's 5-1 win over Frosinone, just as he had against Genoa and Inter. The timing hurts. Milan need his experience, with domestic and European fixtures coming thick and fast over the next few days.

Milan sit fourth in the Serie A table on 27 points, three behind leaders Lazio, with eight wins, three draws and two defeats. Amorim's side have conceded 14 goals in their 12 league games and scored 28.

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