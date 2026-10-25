Modric breaks Ibrahimovic's record in the Italian league

Luka Modric just keeps adding chapters to a remarkable career. Age, it seems, is no barrier to the Croatian shining and shaping games, and he proved it again by setting up an early goal for Milan against Udinese. In doing so, he claimed a notable Italian league record, eclipsing one of the biggest stars of recent years.

The 40-year-old conjured his magic on Sunday evening at the Friuli for the eighth round of Serie A. A superb pass from the midfielder teed up the opener for the Rossoneri.





Milan struck in the sixth minute. Modric threaded a beautifully weighted ball to American teammate Christian Pulisic, who surged clear, broke through the Udinese defence and slotted home to hand the visitors an early lead.

Statistics network "Opta" then revealed the record itself. Modric has become the player with the most assists in the Italian league after turning 40, dating back to the competition's return to a 20-team format in the 2004-2005 season.

His tally stands at four assists since his 40th birthday. That takes him past Swedish great Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who managed three in the same bracket, as Modric carries on proving he can influence matches and make the difference in spite of his advancing years.











