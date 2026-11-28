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AS FAR and Raja began their CAF Confederation Cup group-stage campaigns with contrasting results. AS FAR earned an important 3-1 win over South Africa's Durban City, while the Casablanca side had to settle for a goalless draw against Togo's ASKO Kara.

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AS FAR took control early at the Prince Moulay Hassan Stadium in Rabat. Ahmed Hammoudan opened the scoring in the 12th minute, latching on to a precise through ball from Merveil Ndockyt. The goal rewarded a strong attacking start from the hosts, who missed more than one chance to extend their lead in the opening minutes.

The Moroccan side kept pushing, and Hammoudan struck again in the 44th minute with a right-footed shot from inside the box. AS FAR went in 2-0 up at the break. That left their South African opponents with a difficult task after the interval.

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Durban City pulled one back in the 50th minute through Alou Doumbia, who converted Kyle Jurgens' pass to bring some life back to the contest. AS FAR gave them no way back. Marouane Louadni settled it in the 83rd minute, heading home from a corner to seal a 3-1 win.

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Raja v ASKO Kara

Raja's Group A campaign began with a stumble at the Mohammed V Stadium in Casablanca, as Togolese visitors ASKO Kara held them to a goalless draw. For all their attacking efforts, the hosts couldn't turn their dominance into goals.

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Raja started on the front foot, with Ismail Khafi and Adam En-Nafati both threatening, but goalkeeper Manani Ouro Bery kept out their efforts. Then, in the 41st minute, the Togolese side almost caught the hosts cold. Souleymane Ouro Djafo's direct free-kick struck the left post.

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Raja stepped up their search for the opener after the break. Mathis Ouyossoui stood out more than once, and Khafi wasted a dangerous chance from close range in the 77th minute, denied by the Togolese goalkeeper. The pressure kept coming, but the scoreline stayed the same.

Raja piled on the pressure in the closing minutes, trying crosses and shots from distance. ASKO Kara's defence and goalkeeper held firm, keeping a clean sheet until the final whistle. The sides shared the points.

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Both clubs now have their group-stage campaigns under way. Raja are in Group A alongside Egypt's Al Ahly, Angola's Primeiro de Agosto and ASKO Kara, while AS FAR compete in Group B with Durban City, Tanzania's Azam and Libya's Al Ahly Tripoli.

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