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Pervis Estupinan stayed at Milan because of a specific decision by Ruben Amorim. But the Portuguese manager’s faith in him, so strong at the start of the season, has waned recently, and the Ecuadorian could leave Milan in the January transfer window.

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Estupinan has played just 58 minutes in Milan's last five Serie A matches, all in their 2-4 defeat at San Siro. He has spent the rest of that run on the bench. The former Brighton player still cannot get going at Milan. Last summer, Amorim made him feel important by rejecting lucrative offers, first from Aston Villa and then from Benfica in the final days of the transfer window.

Milan and Amorim can wait no longer for Estupinan. He has slipped down the pecking order, and Milan will put him on the market when the winter window opens on 1 January 2027. Jorge Mendes, who has represented the player for several years, will handle his situation personally. But at what price? Last summer, Emery offered 12 million, which Milan considered too little.

The Gestifute CEO will explore a possible move to the Portuguese league, aiming to reopen talks with Benfica. There are also leads in the Premier League, where Estuèinan left a broadly positive impression during his time at Brighton.

Estupinan has made 9 league appearances so far this season, playing 400 minutes in Serie A. He has also made 1 Europa League appearance, in the poor 3-0 defeat away to Bornemouth.