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Adrien Rabiot is undoubtedly the standout figure in Milan’s emphatic and convincing win over Frosinone. The Frenchman is not only a driving force on the pitch but also a leader for the whole team.

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The Duca, a nickname he suggested to the fans himself, urged the whole squad to show more focus and a stronger mentality after the draw against Sassuolo in Reggio Emilia. Since then, Milan have stepped up a gear, winning five of their six matches (their only defeat came against Bologna, with the former Marseille player absent through injury).

Milan's biggest strides have come in their mentality. Against a combative, uncompromising Frosinone side, they showed remarkable cohesion and hunger to win. They recovered from the collective mistake that led to Masini's goal and handled the pressure of their direct rivals' results: before Pairetto blew for kick-off, Como, Juventus, Napoli, Lazio and Roma had all won. Not bad.

The match also produced moments of real skill, from Modric's incisive forward pass for the first goal to Pulisic's delicate touch for the fifth. Amorim has at least four other snapshots from the evening to savour.

First, Jashari's first goal in a Milan shirt followed the Portuguese manager's shrewd decision to switch the marking of Ghedjemis from Bartesaghi to Musah.

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The second is Ramos's celebration after a long wait: his third league goal, again at San Siro. The Portuguese player showed why he can make the difference when he receives the ball more often in the final third.

Pulisic takes the third snapshot: Captain America has rediscovered his superpowers since renewing his contract. He scores plenty and creates goals for others.

Moreira and the American share a natural understanding. They speak the same footballing language. The former Strasbourg player brings all of San Siro to its feet when he runs with the ball. His quality and consistency make him a key player for Milan, and Diego is deservedly taking centre stage.