Milan, the Maignan case remains the main talking point: the chances of a sale fall again

AC Milan's transfer market has hit a standstill and, with little movement on arrivals, the issue surrounding Mike Maignan still dominates at the Rossoneri club. His return has been pushed back by four days and is now scheduled for Sunday, adding to the doubts over the future of the AC Milan goalkeeper and captain. According to the bookies, the prospect of a departure is becoming increasingly real. Betting analysts at Goldbet and Betflag are offering odds of 3.50 on the Frenchman being sold, down sharply from 6.00 a few days ago. Gerry Cardinale's arrival at Milanello does not seem enough to reassure Amorim and the Rossoneri fans over the goalkeeper's future. That leaves the meeting scheduled in the coming days as a decisive one.