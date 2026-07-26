Milan set off on their tour in Australia: Nkunku and Gila are leaving, while awaiting Leao

AC Milan are ready to fly to Australia to officially begin their summer tour. They leave Italy today, starting a crucial phase of their preparations for the new season under Ruben Amorim.





Joining the flight to the other side of the world will be some important returnees: Nkunku and Filippo Terracciano are back with the group and ready to make themselves available to the Portuguese manager straight away for the upcoming matches after missing the game against Celtic because of two bruises. Gila will also be there after his scan ruled out muscle injuries, along with Estupinan (the negotiations with Aston Villa are on stand-by at Amorim’s request).





On Wednesday, Goncalo Ramos and Rafael Leao are expected to arrive, while on 2 August it will be the turn of the group made up of Alexis Saelemaekers, Koni De Winter, Luka Modric and Ardon Jashari. Then, on 12 August, Mike Maignan and Adrien Rabiot will return to Italy. Christian Pulisic and Santiago Gimenez, however, will stay at Milanello to continue their respective recovery programmes from their respective injuries.