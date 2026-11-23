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After lengthy negotiations, Santi Gimenez joined Porto from Milan on a season-long loan on 31 August. The deal includes an option to buy for around €18 million plus €2 million in bonuses. It could become an obligation if conditions tied to Champions League qualification, a specified number of goals and a specified number of appearances are met.

Porto initially planned for Bebote to cover for the absence of Spanish striker Samu. But the former Alaves player returned earlier than expected, pushing Gimenez well down Farioli's pecking order. The Italian coach has regularly played former Serie A player Andrè Silva, who played for Milan under Fassone and Mirabelli, as his central striker, rotating him with Samu. The Spaniard is still working his way back to full fitness after the serious injury he suffered last season.

Gimenez is now Porto's third-choice striker. He has made just four appearances in the Portuguese league this season, scoring once from the penalty spot against Casa Pia on 12 September. In his one League Cup appearance, he scored the decisive goal, again from the spot, against Academico Viseu on 28 October. He has also played once in the Taça de Portugal and three times in the Champions League, providing an assist in the 3-0 win over Napoli. On that evidence, Santi's spell in Portugal risks becoming a flop.

Gimenez eagerly accepted Porto's offer, seeing the club as a place to revive his career after his struggles at Milan, where he scored no Serie A goals last season. Disagreements over transatlantic trips to answer Mexico call-ups, along with fitness still well short of 100%, have hampered the start of his spell and put his future there in doubt.

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The transfer team will soon meet the Mexican's agent, Rafaela Pimenta, to work out how to revive the career of a talented striker who is clearly struggling. Ending the loan and returning to Milanello remains an option, but Gimenez would not be unpacking his bags. He is not in Amorim's plans, so the next step, if needed, would be to find the former Feyenoord player a club offering more assurance of playing time.