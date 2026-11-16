Milan’s plans while they wait for Maignan: Terracciano’s return, Torriani and the under-23 side

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“The time to shine”: Lorenzo Torriani will have the chance to show what he can do. This time it will be in the league, against Frosinone, after his last outing against Ferencvaros on 5 November, when he made some fine saves but also erred on the Hungarian side’s first goal. He will start in place of Maignan, who was forced off during France v Turkey.

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Monday morning brought another update: Maignan has pain in his right hip, in the adductor area. France's staff have already contacted Milan's doctor to update him on the 1995-born goalkeeper's condition.

In the coming hours, on the morning of Tuesday 17 November, Milan will run tests on the goalkeeper to determine the precise extent of Maignan's problem. Barring any surprises, he will miss the Frosinone match, so Torriani will start. Last summer, Torriani took over as the French goalkeeper's deputy from Pietro Terracciano. Terracciano has been sidelined for more than a month with a shoulder problem but should return to training with the squad this week.

Torriani will make his Serie A debut regardless of Terracciano's recovery. His journey into senior football took a decisive turn on 17 September 2024 when he replaced Mike Maignan because of an injury. That moment marked his first senior appearance at San Siro in the Champions League match against Liverpool, which ended 3-1 to the Reds. Now he gets his chance in Serie A. Milan then face Olympiacos in Piraeus on 26 November in a delicate Europa League clash, before travelling to Cagliari on the 30th. The young Milan goalkeeper is expected to play in both fixtures, with Bouyer and Pittarella vying for the third-choice role.