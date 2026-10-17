Milan are looking to sign Nicolo Tresoldi, the Club Brugge striker, amid the interest of Rossoneri president Gerry Cardinale in bringing him in, particularly as he is a supporter of the Lombardy club, after he scored a hat-trick in the Champions League against Inter Milan, the Serie A title holders.

Italian network "Calciomercato" revealed that Cardinale wants the young striker at Milan and intends to use his declared affection for the red and black to get the deal done. Tresoldi helped himself to a hat-trick against Inter at the San Siro in Tuesday evening's Champions League meeting.

This is no sudden infatuation. Milan's management have tracked his development for a long time and hold numerous reports on him.

Cardinale knows exactly what the young striker is worth technically, which is why he has asked those handling the transfer file to monitor every development in the contact with the player's entourage.

The RedBird group president wants permanent updates on his future, in preparation for a move during the winter window or next summer.

The current situation

Born in 2004, Tresoldi is tied to Club Brugge until June 2029. The Belgian club turned down a 35 million euro offer from Roma last August.

His market value has since climbed beyond 50 million euros. He has 32 goals in 69 matches at club level, plus 16 in 27 with the Germany Under-21 side.

Milan are far from alone here. Several clubs are chasing him, among them Arsenal and Barcelona, as well as Atletico Madrid, Bayern Munich and Tottenham, plus Inter themselves.

His father Emanuele, the former Atalanta right-back, has acknowledged the pull of those Milan colours. That passion could prove decisive in settling his future and push Club Brugge into negotiating with the Italian club, along the lines of the deal for Swiss midfielder Ardon Jashari in the summer of 2025.



