Milan, Modric returned to Italy from Croatia on a low-cost flight

After the end of the tour in Australia and Indonesia, Ruben Amorim gave his players a few days off. They return to training this afternoon at Milanello. Luka Modric chose to spend the break with his family in Croatia, specifically in Zadar, where he owns a property and likes to relax. To get back to Italy in time for the resumption of training, the Croatian champion took a low-cost Ryanair flight last night and landed at Malpensa after 1am.





What a difference , reported by gazzetta.it , which adds that Modric travelled alone without his family and, despite the late hour, did not shy away from the inevitable requests for selfies and autographs from those who bumped into him both on board and at the airport. The episode stands out all the more because it comes just days after Mike Maignan and Adrien Rabiot became a case over the handling of their extra leave.