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Milan, message arrives from Amorim over Comotto’s future

AC Milan

Christian Comotto has convinced Ruben Amorim: barring surprises, the 2008-born player will stay at AC Milan for this season

Christian Comotto will remain in the AC Milan squad at Ruben Amorim's disposal. The midfielder, born in 2008, impressed the Portuguese manager during pre-season and has earned a place in AC Milan's new technical project.

Parma, Bologna and Sassuolo have all asked for information on the AC Milan talent, but AC Milan have no doubts: Comotto will stay at AC Milan at least until the January transfer window, ready to fight for his chance.

The decision has been made and shared with Cardinale, who wants to develop both him and Camarda.

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