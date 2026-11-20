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Ahead of Sunday's 6pm match against Frosinone at San Siro, Milan are preparing to resume their season. At Milanello this morning, two days before the match, all the internationals were back for their second training session, though the injured players remained absent. Serbian defender Strahinja Pavlovic again spent only part of the session with the group. Meanwhile, Mike Maignan, Milan's captain and goalkeeper, has fully recovered.

Tomorrow, on the eve of Milan v Frosinone, Milan will train again in the morning. After lunch, at 2pm, Ruben Amorim is due to hold a press conference. As usual this season before matches at San Siro in front of their fans, the team will stay in a hotel that evening.