Milan knock on the door of a Moroccan star

Milan are working to rebuild their squad, seeking to assemble a cohesive team that will ease the task of their new coach, Ruben Amorim.

To that end, the Italian club have begun taking a serious interest in Morocco's Zakaria El Ouahdi, aiming to strengthen the right side of their defence.

According to Italian journalist Manuel Baiocchini, Milan are bracing for the possible departure of defender Zachary Athekame to Olympique Lyonnais. Club officials are studying several options to fill the position, but El Ouahdi stands out. His consistency and the strong output he has delivered at Genk have won him particular admiration.

The 23-year-old right-back is tied to Genk until June 2028. His performances have pushed up his market value, now estimated at around 17 million euros according to Transfermarkt.

Last season proved a huge individual success for the Atlas Lion at the Belgian club. He played 43 matches in all competitions, scoring 12 goals and providing 6 assists.

Those are striking figures for a full-back. They confirm his considerable attacking threat, and they explain why a number of major European clubs are chasing his signature.

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