Milan, Jay Z could bring Endrick: the situation

Real Madrid have opened the door to a departure: if anyone want Endrick, they are free to come forward with a loan request. That formula would allow AC Milan to have him in a Rossoneri shirt for five months free of charge and then assess the situation. The parties could discuss it with a promise to revisit the matter in the summer, with three months to work out whether the conditions allow a change of status.





Jay-Z's influence - Meanwhile, Endrick, on loan at AC Milan, should fit into the Rossoneri's new project and suit the attacking mechanisms. The excellent relationship between Cardinale, at the top of the Rossoneri club, and the agency that handles Endrick's interests, Roc Nation Sports, would also make mediation between the clubs easier, with the sector giant founded by rapper Jay-Z. AC Milan and Roc Nation have been linked since 2020 in a "unique partnership, driven towards innovation, community, integrity and inclusivity", according to the official announcement.