Milan, here is why Cardinale preferred Amorim to Jaissle

In a video published on his YouTube channel, Fabrizio Romano said of Ruben Amorim: "Yesterday, people said and wrote a bit of everything, as if they could not wait to criticise and tear Ruben Amorim apart. He may not be the best manager in the world, but in my view he does not deserve all the criticism he is receiving after a match that may not have met the required standard, like the one against Juventus, but in which AC Milan were still leading until the final minutes. The Diavolo showed they were absolutely up to the task. And to think Amorim, coming from completely different contexts such as Portugal and England, would completely change the face of AC Milan in three months was absolutely unthinkable.





At his very first meeting with Gerry Cardinale, Amorim, who was competing with Matthias Jaissle, now Newcastle manager, for the AC Milan job, showed an honesty and long-term vision that proved decisive in the Rossoneri owner's choice. Even before AC Milan appointed him as their new manager, the Portuguese made it very clear he wanted to bring his own idea of football. But that will take time, and the Rossoneri know it too, aware that patience will be needed to build an AC Milan side. Clearly, Amorim's objective is to win and compete in the best possible way, but the Portuguese needs and wants time to show his AC Milan from a tactical point of view, in terms of attitude and also personnel. Amorim was very clear on this, he promised nothing and deserves respect for being clear and for his honesty. Then of course the pitch will do the talking".















