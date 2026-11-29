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Four consecutive league wins came to an end for Milan Futuro manager Sergio Navarro Barquero at the 'Felice Chinetti' stadium in Solbiate Arno (VA), where his side lost 1-2 to Gianluca Savoldi's Real Calepina in the 14th round of the 2026-27 Serie D season. Menon's red card and Guernier's injury left Milan Futuro with nine players. They sorely missed Vladimirov, Pittarella, Pandolfi, Ossola, Perera and Borsani, who were called up to the first team by Amorim for the trip to Cagliari, as well as the injured Asanji.

The visitors raced into a two-goal lead by the 15th minute. Orlandi's shot took a decisive deflection off Zukić before Belotti scored. Balentien pulled one back for Milan Futuro in the 23rd minute, but they could not find an equaliser despite pushing after the break. It was a special day for Gabriele Borsa, born in 2010, who made his first start. That reflected a project that goes beyond results and prioritises these youngsters' development. Milan Futuro remain on 26 points with a game in hand. They had gone into this match after the exertions of Thursday's Premier League International Cup match against Stoke City. Next, they travel to Nibbiano, then face Leon in a rearranged midweek fixture, according to AcMilan.com.