Milan, decision made: Cisse will play for Baldini’s Under-21s

Alphadjo Cisse is the most exciting new Rossoneri story in this opening phase of the season. Two big, decisive goals against Torino and Juventus, then a run of top-level displays from a talent taking flight. Bonucci has watched him closely on behalf of head coach Mancini and was hugely impressed by the former Catanzaro and Verona player: his future with the Azzurri is assured.





Our editorial team understands Mancini will leave Cisse with Baldini's Italy Under-21 side for the two decisive fixtures that could seal a place at the Olympics: on 1 October they travel to Armenia, while on 5 October they are at home against the formidable league leaders.