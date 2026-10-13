Milan, Cardinale’s trust and support confirmed: Amorim is not at risk

At AC Milan , owner Gerry Cardinale and manager Ruben Amorim discuss, in person or remotely, the match just played. They assess what worked and what didn't, the tactical decisions, where they can improve and the mood among the players and around the club.





Cardinale's view: Today, Gerry Cardinale's feelings after AC Milan's draw against Sassuolo came to light. The AC Milan manager and some players have also reportedly come under scrutiny, fuelling talk in recent hours that his position is at risk.









Time to build: For now, however, according to Calciomercato.com, Ruben Amorim has the full confidence and complete support of Gerry Cardinale and the entire club. The owners are fully committed to giving him the support he needs to build a winning project, knowing it will take time and a shared sense of purpose.





Form must improve: AC Milan have yet to find their way, even though they win or draw every match. Their most convincing performance remains their first match against Torino, or even the summer friendly against United, and the trend is not improving. Answers must come on the pitch: the two European away trips to Salzburg and Bournemouth, Sunday's home match against Atalanta and next week's match in Udine will test them. But Amorim remains secure in the AC Milan dugout. For now.











