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Gerry Cardinale announced the creation of a new company, Milan Sports & Entertainmente (MSE), last week. It is intended to send the club’s revenue soaring.

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The man behind the newly launched Milan Sports & Entertainmente (MSE) is Gerry Cardinale. He hopes the company will drive extraordinary growth in AC Milan’s revenue. In the most optimistic scenario, income could exceed one billion.

How the new company works: Cardinale's MSE is unprecedented for a football club and marks an evolution of the RedBird Capitals fund's strategy. It aims to bring investments and activities across different sectors under one financial umbrella. Those sectors range from sports facilities (including a possible new arena in San Donato) to live events such as concerts and trade fairs. Together, they would broaden revenue sources and indirectly strengthen AC Milan's finances.

Cardinale's words: In interviews with the Financial Times and Gazzetta, Cardinale explained his financial plan and reiterated that the assets could bring a valuation of several billion dollars: "Milan Sports & Entertainment is the culmination of this work and of what we have built since we first invested in the club four years ago. The driving force behind operations like this is to give AC Milan the financial power needed to compete in the transfer market and secure the best players in the world".

What will come under MSE? The Generali Stadium: Gazzetta dello Sport says the assets will include the stadium, an arena in San Donato, NBA Europe and tennis. The Generali Stadium, which AC Milan will build with Inter, will provide the foundation for the first phase of growth. The two clubs plan to keep it active 365 days a year, staging events on days when it would otherwise be unused.

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What will come under MSE? The San Donato arena: AC Milan also have plans for the land they bought in San Donato Milanese, where they originally intended to build the new stadium. A project to build a 20,000-seat arena there is already under way. It will serve the club RedBird want to launch in NBA Europe and host other concerts and private events.

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What will come under MSE? Tennis: Cardinale also wants to organise a high-level tennis tournament in Milan or try to wrest the ATP Finals from Turin, where the 2026 edition is taking place now.

The models to follow: The business model resembles those of major American companies such as Kroenke Sports & Entertainment, AEG and Fenway Sports Group. Valued at between $10 billion and $25 billion, they combine sport, media, entertainment, catering, commercial activities and infrastructure real estate.

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Where will the revenue come from? AC Milan closed their last financial year with revenue of €464.6 million, and Cardinale wants to build on that. Generali will give sponsorship income a significant boost. The new stadium will also generate hospitality and ticketing revenue (Barcelona and Real Madrid are obtaining around 350 million over the next 15–20 years from commercial partners for the customisation of VIP spaces). The San Donato arena could bring in revenue from NBA basketball, concerts and tennis too.