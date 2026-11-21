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Only the final details remain before the official announcements. Markus Krosche’s time at Eintracht Frankfurt ended on 18 October, and his Milan adventure is now about to begin. It promises to be fascinating, difficult and stimulating at one of the world’s most prestigious clubs.

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After five and a half years, the German club parted ways with the man who had built their sporting success (including their Europa League triumph in 2022). Krösche oversaw squad planning and played a key role in the club's decisions. He reviewed and approved every decision in the sporting department. His understanding spans both the transfer market and matters on the pitch.

At Milan, RedBird have identified Krösche as their new Head of Football. The 46-year-old German executive will not work as a sporting director or negotiate with players' representatives. Instead, he will lead the entire integrated team and report to owner Gerry Cardinale, who has had the final say on everything since last May. Krösche will work with Gardiner on data, consult Lomonte on future talents and plan resources with Alstadt and Estevao.

The sporting director role tout court could go to Krosche's most trusted colleague, Timmo Hardung. Red Bird are expected to make a final decision in the coming days, with indications pointing towards a reunion for the pair who achieved so much at Eintracht Frankfurt.

Hardung is set to become the youngest sporting director in Milan's history at 36, surpassing the previous record held by Antonio D'Ottavio (42). He began his professional football career in 2015 at Hoffenheim, where he stayed until 2019, first as Talent Development Coordinator and then as Team Manager. A move to Leipzig followed in 2019, when he became Head of Professional Players. There he formed a bond with Markus Krösche, who arrived in Saxony the same year.

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Like Krösche, Hardung takes a data-driven approach to football, focused on finding and developing talent. Their partnership began in Leipzig in 2019 and grew stronger over five years in Frankfurt. Together they discovered players of the calibre of Kolo Muani, Ekitiké, Marmoush, Pacho and Lindstrom. Bringing both men to Milan would be an attempt to recreate in Italy a model already tested in the Bundesliga, and one that greatly appeals to Cardinale.