Milan and Chelsea have both registered their interest in Barcelona defender Gerard Martin during the current summer transfer window.

According to some press reports, Milan are ready to stump up 35 million euros for the 24-year-old centre-back.

Spanish newspaper "Marca" report that Barcelona are waiting on any official offers, though Barça manager Hansi Flick is adamant he wants to keep the Spanish defender at the Catalan club.

Martin ended the 2025-2026 season as a starter at centre-back alongside Pau Cubarsí. His campaign was one of steady improvement, and he forced his way into the first XI to become one of the players who impressed Flick, featuring in 51 matches and starting 38 of them.

Contracted to Barcelona until 2028, the Catalan defender has come on markedly, which explains why the reports linking him to a number of major European clubs keep surfacing.

Barcelona are not ruling anything out in the market. For now, though, the German manager wants Martin to stay in his squad, with everything hinging on how the window unfolds and the options available to replace him.

Right now, Martin is part of the squad that travelled to England, and his desire is to stay at Barcelona. He is doing his utmost to hold on to his place in the starting line-up at the Catalan club.