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Milan, Amorim’s plan for Comotto: he will make his debut against Salzburg, but only as a substitute

AC Milan

Christian Comotto is expected to get some playing time against Salzburg tomorrow and play his first minutes of the season.

Christian Comotto is set to make his first appearance of the season for AC Milan.  He is expected to play his first minutes of the season tomorrow against Salzburg in their second Europa League match. Ruben Amorim plans to give the 2008-born talent his AC Milan debut after the club kept him in the summer despite numerous offers. Juventus also approached the club about signing him on a permanent deal.


Initially, AC Milan will line up with Musah and Jashari, with a planned change involving Comotto and Rabiot. Amorim will also give significant playing time to another AC Milan academy product, Francesco Camarda. The 2008-born centre-forward is expected to start, giving Gonçalo Ramos a little rest.

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